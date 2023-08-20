trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651311
Shocking: Adobe's Co-founder John Warnock Dies At The Age Of 82

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Photoshop maker Adobe's co-founder John Warnock died at the age of 82. The cause of Warnock’s death was not disclosed. The company had issued a statement about the news. Warnock co-founded Adobe in 1982 with Charles Geschke.
