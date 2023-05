videoDetails

Situation worsens in Pak for the second day after Imran Khan's arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 10, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

The situation seems to be deteriorating after the arrest of the former PM of Pakistan on Tuesday. Others in Pakistan have also taken to the streets to protest against Imran's arrest. Arson is visible all around. Know in detail the current situation of Pakistan in this report.