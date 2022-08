Somalia: Al-Shabab Terrorists Attack Hotel In Mogadishu

The al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group attacked a hotel in the Somali city of Mogadishu and took control of the building.

| Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 09:46 PM IST

