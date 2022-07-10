NewsVideos

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: What are protesters doing inside Rashtrapati Bhavan?

In the midst of the deepening economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the anger of the people is increasing continuously. Angry protesters set the prime minister's residence on fire. It is believed that now Gotabaya Rajapaksa can resign on July 13. Meanwhile, the President's house was also occupied by the public. Watch what people are doing inside Rashtrapati Bhavan.

|Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 03:08 PM IST
In the midst of the deepening economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the anger of the people is increasing continuously. Angry protesters set the prime minister's residence on fire. It is believed that now Gotabaya Rajapaksa can resign on July 13. Meanwhile, the President's house was also occupied by the public. Watch what people are doing inside Rashtrapati Bhavan.

All Videos

'Kaali' poster row: 'Blessings of Mother Kali on India,' says PM Modi
5:36
'Kaali' poster row: 'Blessings of Mother Kali on India,' says PM Modi
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Watch Exclusive Ground Report from outside PM House
10:9
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Watch Exclusive Ground Report from outside PM House
Sri Lanka Protest: US appeals on Sri Lanka crisis
7:57
Sri Lanka Protest: US appeals on Sri Lanka crisis
Viral: Man chants Vande Mataram and jumps... but why?
3:3
Viral: Man chants Vande Mataram and jumps... but why?
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa may resign on July 13
5:41
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa may resign on July 13

Trending Videos

5:36
'Kaali' poster row: 'Blessings of Mother Kali on India,' says PM Modi
10:9
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Watch Exclusive Ground Report from outside PM House
7:57
Sri Lanka Protest: US appeals on Sri Lanka crisis
3:3
Viral: Man chants Vande Mataram and jumps... but why?
5:41
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa may resign on July 13
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis,Sri Lanka crisis,economic crisis in sri lanka,Sri Lanka,sri lankan economic crisis,sri lanka economy crisis,crisis in sri lanka,sri lanka food crisis,sri lanka financial crisis,sri lankan economy crisis,Sri Lanka economy,Economic crisis,economic emergency in sri lanka,why sri lanka economic crisis,srilanka economic crisis,food crisis sri lanka,srilankan economic crisis,Sri Lanka news,Hindi News,PM House,Fire,Gotabaya Rajapaksa,