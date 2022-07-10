Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: What are protesters doing inside Rashtrapati Bhavan?

In the midst of the deepening economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the anger of the people is increasing continuously. Angry protesters set the prime minister's residence on fire. It is believed that now Gotabaya Rajapaksa can resign on July 13. Meanwhile, the President's house was also occupied by the public. Watch what people are doing inside Rashtrapati Bhavan.

| Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 03:08 PM IST

