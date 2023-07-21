trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638393
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sri Lanka notifies Indian rupee as designated currency

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 01:51 PM IST
Sri Lanka has notified the Indian rupee as a designated currency. The announcement was made by MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. The decision not only enables trade settlement between the two countries in INR but also Indian tourists coming to Sri Lanka can use INR for transactions.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Seema Haider exposed, lies caught in interview
play icon6:50
Seema Haider exposed, lies caught in interview
Why did Lok Sabha pay tribute to Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in Parliament?
play icon2:57
Why did Lok Sabha pay tribute to Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in Parliament?
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at Hyderabad House
play icon2:1
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at Hyderabad House
The biggest investigation on Seema Haider!
play icon5:14
The biggest investigation on Seema Haider!
Mamata Banerjee Breaking: A young man entered the street of Mamta Banerjee's house with a weapon, police caught
play icon1:21
Mamata Banerjee Breaking: A young man entered the street of Mamta Banerjee's house with a weapon, police caught
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Seema Haider exposed, lies caught in interview
play icon6:50
Seema Haider exposed, lies caught in interview
Why did Lok Sabha pay tribute to Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in Parliament?
play icon2:57
Why did Lok Sabha pay tribute to Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in Parliament?
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at Hyderabad House
play icon2:1
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at Hyderabad House
The biggest investigation on Seema Haider!
play icon5:14
The biggest investigation on Seema Haider!
Mamata Banerjee Breaking: A young man entered the street of Mamta Banerjee's house with a weapon, police caught
play icon1:21
Mamata Banerjee Breaking: A young man entered the street of Mamta Banerjee's house with a weapon, police caught
Sri Lanka,