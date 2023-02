videoDetails

Strong Earthquake Tremors Felt Near Turkey's Gaziantep, Heavy Damage Due To 7.8 Magnitude

| Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

Strong earthquake tremors have been felt near Gaziantep in Turkey. This earthquake has been recorded at 7.8 magnitude due to which huge damage has been caused. Know in detail how much damage was done in this report.