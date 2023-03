videoDetails

Strong tremors of earthquake in Pakistan, 11 Died and 160 Injuries

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

So far 11 people have died due to the strong tremors of earthquake in Pakistan. Let us tell you that there was a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan late on Tuesday night, whose center was in Hindukush. Earthquake tremors were felt in many cities of India as well as Pakistan.