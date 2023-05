videoDetails

Strong uproar in Pakistani Parliament on the issue of Imran Khan, stopped the action

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

After the arrest of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, a hearing is going on in the Islamabad High Court today. In the midst of the hearing, Imran supporters are shouting slogans. Meanwhile, there is a lot of uproar in the Parliament of Pakistan on the issue of Imran.