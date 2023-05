videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Circus is going on in our neighborhood, clowns are coming everyday- Sushil Pandit

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 06:34 PM IST

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has got a big relief today. After the Supreme Court, now the Islamabad High Court has given Imran a 14-day bail in the Al Qadir Trust case. Along with this, the court has banned the arrest of Imran till May 17.