Taal Thok Ke: Pakistani army conspired against Imran Khan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 08:55 PM IST

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has got a big relief. After the Supreme Court, now the Islamabad High Court has given Imran a 14-day bail in the Al Qadir Trust case. In the spirit of bail, Imran has appealed to his supporters to come out on the streets for one hour at 5.30 pm. Imran accused him of treating them like terrorists and directly named the May 9 violence as a conspiracy by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir.