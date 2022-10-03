Taal Thok Ke: Pakistan's plan 'ONLY Muslim'?

| Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 09:44 PM IST

Everywhere Pakistan has been presenting an example of its dual character. On one hand, Pakistan tries to incite the whole world against India by running propaganda of atrocities on minorities in India. But what is happening to the minorities in Pakistan is not hidden from anyone. A film crew wearing shoes entered the premises of Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province and shot a film without permission, which has angered the Sikh community in the country.