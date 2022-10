Taal Thok Ke: Pakistan's 'The Great Comedy Circus'!

| Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 09:14 PM IST

Today, people have raised slogans against Imran Khan who went to address a public meeting in Lahore, Pakistan. He has been addressed as clock thief. There was no response from Imran on this slogan, but it was an uncomfortable situation for the former PM. Watch 'The Great Comedy Circus' of Pakistan in today's Taal Thok Ke!