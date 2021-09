Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): Taliban's 'gun', Pakistan's 'gunpowder' against Panjshir?

While the Taliban is claiming occupation of the Panjshir Valley, Ahmed Massoud, the leader of the Resistance Force, has rejected it. Expressing condolences to the martyrs in Panjshir, Ahmed Massoud said, Pakistan directly attacked Afghans in Panjshir and the international community kept watching silently.