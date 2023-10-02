trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669668
Tajinderpal Wins India's 13th Gold Medal, Finishing First On Podium In Men's Shot Put Final

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
The flurry of medals continued for India as Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the country’s second gold in athletics in the ongoing Asian Games on October 01. A medal hopeful in the men’s shot put final, his sixth attempt turned the tide in his favour.
