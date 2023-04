videoDetails

The 21-year-old Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira was Arrested In US Classified Documents Leak Probe?

| Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

Another twist hits the US classified documents leak probe. US officials probing the leak claimed that a suspect has been identified in the matter. Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old Air National Guard, is the one who leaked the secret documents.