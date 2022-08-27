NewsVideos

The China Files : How did Xi Jinping become the most powerful and only leader of China's power?

In this documentary series, we will try to understand China. We will try to know how a poor country became the economic superpower of the world. How did Xi Jinping become the most powerful and only leader of China's power?

|Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 11:52 PM IST
