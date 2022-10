The China Files: Xi Jinping's China Is Targeting Celebs

Today in The China Files, see about the fear and dictatorial attitude of Xi Jinping, due to which the whole of China is upset. China's condition has deteriorated due to the decisions taken for Jinping. The Communist Party today fears the most from China's celebrities and popular groups because they can unite people.