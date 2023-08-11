trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647560
The Rise Of Rupee: Indian Rupee Going To Takeover the Dollar Soon?

Aug 11, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
Indian Rupee is in the Race to take over the American Dollar. More than 18 countries have agreed to use Rupee for International trade with India. After this more than 35 countries have shown their interest to trade in Indian Rupee. The global importance of the Indian Rupee has risen in the last few years after India-Russia, India-UAE and India-Singapore agreements on trade deals in INR. Which has also led to a decrease of the use of dollars in international trade.

