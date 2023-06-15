NewsVideos
videoDetails

This Is How New Zealand Dipped Into Recession | Economy | GDP | Zee News English | Business

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
Weakness in the economy was broadly due to output from half of the country’s industries contracting, according to the Statistics New Zealand data. Growth was hurt by the impact of two major cyclones and flash floods in Auckland in January and February. Watch the full story...

