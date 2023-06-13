NewsVideos
“Total outright lie” MoS Chandrasekhar on Ex-Twitter CEO Dorsey’s “homes of employee’s raided” claim

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on June 13 rejected Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s claim that the Indian government put pressure on the microblogging platform to block accounts covering the farmers’ protests terming it as an “an outright lie” and “an attempt to brush out the very dubious period” of the social media company’s history.

