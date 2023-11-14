trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688019
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Trudeau's 'Rule of Law' Criticised, Gang War In B.C Spreads All Over Canada, 3 Killed Amid Violence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Deadly British Columbia gang war is in the spotlight in Canada after gangland killings. The three killings in Edmonton and Toronto last week are linked to the ongoing B.C. gang war. An 11-year-old boy, his father and Brothers Keeper gang affiliate Harpreet Singh Uppal were shot dead in South Edmonton on November 8 outside a gas station.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi Guarantees To Bring India To Third Position After Becoming Prime Minister For 3rd Time
Play Icon2:39
PM Modi Guarantees To Bring India To Third Position After Becoming Prime Minister For 3rd Time
Kanhaiya Lal Murder: Gehlot's big attack on PM Modi
Play Icon3:23
Kanhaiya Lal Murder: Gehlot's big attack on PM Modi
Badhir News: 6-member inquiry committee to probe Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel collapse
Play Icon5:39
Badhir News: 6-member inquiry committee to probe Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel collapse
How did the tunnel accident happen?
Play Icon11:23
How did the tunnel accident happen?
Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar statement on Jamui Sub Inspector Murder
Play Icon9:24
Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar statement on Jamui Sub Inspector Murder

Trending Videos

PM Modi Guarantees To Bring India To Third Position After Becoming Prime Minister For 3rd Time
play icon2:39
PM Modi Guarantees To Bring India To Third Position After Becoming Prime Minister For 3rd Time
Kanhaiya Lal Murder: Gehlot's big attack on PM Modi
play icon3:23
Kanhaiya Lal Murder: Gehlot's big attack on PM Modi
Badhir News: 6-member inquiry committee to probe Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel collapse
play icon5:39
Badhir News: 6-member inquiry committee to probe Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel collapse
How did the tunnel accident happen?
play icon11:23
How did the tunnel accident happen?
Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar statement on Jamui Sub Inspector Murder
play icon9:24
Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar statement on Jamui Sub Inspector Murder