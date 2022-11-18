NewsVideos

Trump for President again? This is how Americans reacted to Trump's White House bid

Nov 18, 2022
Donald Trump’s decision to mount a bid to regain the White House in 2024 drew mixed reactions from Americans. Watch the full story...

