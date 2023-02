videoDetails

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Deadliest Quakes in two Decades Claim Over 24,000 Lives | Turkey | Syria

| Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Rescuers pulled out children on February 10 from the rubble of the Turkey-Syria earthquake. The confirmed death toll from the deadliest quake in the region in two decades stood at more than 24,000 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria four days after it hit.