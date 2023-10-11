trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673803
Turkish President raises questions over America's war fleet

|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
Israel Hamas War News Today: Big news is coming from the war between Israel and Hamas, America's war fleet has reached the Mediterranean Sea, while a big statement from the Turkish President has come out on this. Turkish President Erdogan has raised many questions on the war fleet sent by America. Erdogan said that the warplane on Gaza will cause genocide and will also increase the conflict.
