Two Palestinian journalists killed in Israel's bombing in Gaza

|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Palestinian Journalist Killed: Israel is continuously attacking Hamas with rockets. Meanwhile, two Palestinian journalists have died in Israeli bombing in Gaza. Let us tell you that today is the fourth day of war between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has also given a big warning to Hamas.
