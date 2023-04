videoDetails

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi scripts history, becomes first Arab to take spacewalk

| Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 09:57 PM IST

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi scripted history. Sultan Al Neyadi has completed the first spacewalk for an Arab astronaut outside the ISS. Al Nayedi held the UAE flag with "Impossible is Possible" written on his spacesuit sleeve.