UK will hold world’s first AI summit, says PM Sunak, pitches for London-based future global regulator

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
UK will hold world's first summit on Artificial Intelligence. This announcement was made by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He is in Washington and is due to meet US President Joe Biden.

