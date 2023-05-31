NewsVideos
Ukraine launches Drone Attack on Moscow, many buildings destroyed in posh areas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Ukraine has carried out a drone attack on Moscow amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Many buildings in many posh areas of Russia have been destroyed by this attack.

