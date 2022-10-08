NewsVideos

Ukraine's big statement on Crimea bridge blast

|Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 04:42 PM IST
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 in violation of international laws. This bridge starts in the Kerch Strait and connects Crimea to the mainland of Russia.

All Videos

Hindu organizations recite Hanuman Chalisa and put up saffron flag at AAP minister's house in Delhi
2:15
Hindu organizations recite Hanuman Chalisa and put up saffron flag at AAP minister's house in Delhi
Dr. Subhash Chandra reached Agroha Dham on the occasion of Sharad Purnima
2:27
Dr. Subhash Chandra reached Agroha Dham on the occasion of Sharad Purnima
In Delhi's Bawana area, miscreants opened fire outside the showroom for extortion
2:49
In Delhi's Bawana area, miscreants opened fire outside the showroom for extortion
Shiv Sena Row: Uddhav faction and Shinde faction will consider future strategy today
6:12
Shiv Sena Row: Uddhav faction and Shinde faction will consider future strategy today
Asaduddin Owaisi furious for renaming Tipu Express as Wodeyar Express
1:26
Asaduddin Owaisi furious for renaming Tipu Express as Wodeyar Express

Trending Videos

2:15
Hindu organizations recite Hanuman Chalisa and put up saffron flag at AAP minister's house in Delhi
2:27
Dr. Subhash Chandra reached Agroha Dham on the occasion of Sharad Purnima
2:49
In Delhi's Bawana area, miscreants opened fire outside the showroom for extortion
6:12
Shiv Sena Row: Uddhav faction and Shinde faction will consider future strategy today
1:26
Asaduddin Owaisi furious for renaming Tipu Express as Wodeyar Express
crimean bridge,crimea bridge,crimea bridge train,russia crimea bridge,crimea bridge attack,crimea bridge opening,kerch bridge,crimea bridge railway,crimea bridge construction,Crimea,crimea bridge explosion,bridge,crimean bridge attack,ukraine crimean bridge,crimea russia,russia crimea,Crimea annexation,crimea attack,fire crimean bridge,crimean bridge fire,crimea explosion,crimean bridge fire video,crimea bridge fire,crimean bridge video,