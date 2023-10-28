trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680883
UN Holds Voting on Israel-Palestine Conflict

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 07:06 AM IST
Hamas Israel War: It has been 22 days since the war between Israel and Hamas. But Israel's rocket attacks on Gaza are not stopping. Apart from rocket attacks, now Israel has also started ground attacks with tanks. Meanwhile, voting has been done in the UN regarding ceasefire. 45 countries including India have not participated in this voting. Know in this report who supported the war and who did not?
