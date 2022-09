UNGA 2022: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar takes swipe at China and Pakistan on cross-border terrorism

| Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 10:18 AM IST

In his speech at the United Nations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India has been a victim of cross-border terrorism. We will not tolerate terrorism in any form. He called on the United Nations to take strong action against the countries sponsoring terrorism and those who defend them.