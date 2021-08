UNSC's U-Turn on Taliban rule, removes Taliban's name from list on terror-support

Syed Akbaruddin has tweeted a copy of the statement issued regarding the Taliban rule. It has a copy of India's statement on 16 August, in which it was appealed that the Taliban should not support terrorism in any country. At the same time, the copy of the statement released by the UNSC on August 27 does not even mention the name of the Taliban.