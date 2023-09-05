trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658151
US First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive For Covid, Prez Biden Tests Negative: White House

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
In a shocking incident, US First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid. While President Joe Biden tested negative for the virus. The White House said that Jill is experiencing only mild symptoms and will remain at their home. President Biden is set to attend the G-20 summit in India this week.
