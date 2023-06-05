NewsVideos
videoDetails

“US-India have taken new steps to strengthen defence partnership…” US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin III informed that India and the United States have taken new steps to strengthen the defence partnership between the two nations. “India-US global strategic partnership has continued to rapidly grow. India-US partnership is the cornerstone of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

All Videos

Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat passes through triple train accident site after track restoration
1:22
Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat passes through triple train accident site after track restoration
Odisha: People searching for their loved ones after the accident
9:7
Odisha: People searching for their loved ones after the accident
Rahul Gandhi's address to NRIs in America, 'There is an atmosphere of fear in India'
5:6
Rahul Gandhi's address to NRIs in America, 'There is an atmosphere of fear in India'
Nitish's 'dream project' collapsed in a few seconds
7:5
Nitish's 'dream project' collapsed in a few seconds
Badhir News: Mukhtar Ansari found guilty in Awadhesh Rai Hatyakand case
6:21
Badhir News: Mukhtar Ansari found guilty in Awadhesh Rai Hatyakand case

Trending Videos

1:22
Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat passes through triple train accident site after track restoration
9:7
Odisha: People searching for their loved ones after the accident
5:6
Rahul Gandhi's address to NRIs in America, 'There is an atmosphere of fear in India'
7:5
Nitish's 'dream project' collapsed in a few seconds
6:21
Badhir News: Mukhtar Ansari found guilty in Awadhesh Rai Hatyakand case