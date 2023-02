videoDetails

US President Joe Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga as World Bank’s President

| Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 09:18 PM IST

Raised in India, Ajay Banga has been nominated by the United States of America to be the World Bank’s President, informed The White House on February 23. While addressing weekly briefings, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "The US nominated Ajay Banga to be president of the World Bank. President Biden himself said he is uniquely equipped to lead the world bank."