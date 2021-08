US statement on Airlift from Kabul of Afghanistan, "10,900 people evacuated in last 24 hours"

The White House issued a statement on Tuesday, August 24, saying that the US had evacuated 10,900 people from Kabul, Afghanistan, within 24 hours. According to the White House Rapid Response Director, the work of evacuating more than ten thousand people began at 3 a.m. on Monday.