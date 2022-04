Vaccine Breaking : DCGI grants emergency approval to Covaxin and Corbevax for children below 12

In India, now even 5-year-old children can be given vaccinated against coronavirus. Corbevax vaccine of Biological E Company has been approved for those between 5 to 12 years of age while Covaxin will be given to children between 6 to 12 years of age. These vaccines are administered in two doses each of which is given at an interval of 28 to 40 days