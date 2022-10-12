NewsVideos

Videsh Superfast: G7 countries assure to help of Zelensky

|Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment Videsh Superfast' is a part of Zee News' important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

All Videos

BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Dwarka, Gujarat
2:33
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Dwarka, Gujarat
How PM Modi has focused on temple renovation? | Watch
12:49
How PM Modi has focused on temple renovation? | Watch
Rain continues to wreak havoc in many states of the country
5:39
Rain continues to wreak havoc in many states of the country
मिलिए, गाजियाबाद की पहली महिला बस ड्राइवर से, वक्त और हालत ने कैसे बनाया प्रियंका शर्मा को बस चालक
4:12
मिलिए, गाजियाबाद की पहली महिला बस ड्राइवर से, वक्त और हालत ने कैसे बनाया प्रियंका शर्मा को बस चालक
Centre approves 78 days wage as bonus to Railway employees
3:34
Centre approves 78 days wage as bonus to Railway employees

Trending Videos

2:33
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Dwarka, Gujarat
12:49
How PM Modi has focused on temple renovation? | Watch
5:39
Rain continues to wreak havoc in many states of the country
4:12
मिलिए, गाजियाबाद की पहली महिला बस ड्राइवर से, वक्त और हालत ने कैसे बनाया प्रियंका शर्मा को बस चालक
3:34
Centre approves 78 days wage as bonus to Railway employees
News Rush,rush news,zee top news,Hindi News,Latest News,Top news,latest hindi news,hindi news today,Zee News live,hindi news update,world news,Viral news,politics news,news today,non stop news hindi,world news today,Non stop news,international news,top world news,China,videsh superfast,china taiwan news,China Taiwan,Pakistan news,Pakistan flood,America,Britain,Pakistan,Ukraine war,Russia,russia ukraine war update,Iran protest,hijab,