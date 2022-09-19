Violence erupts between Hindu-Muslim groups in UK

The Asia Cup cricket match was held between India and Pakistan on 28 August. Pakistan was defeated on this day, but now the situation has suddenly worsened in a city named Leicester near London. Cricket fans split into two communities and clashes broke out between the two sides.

