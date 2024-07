videoDetails

Violent Protest erupts in Venezuela, Watch Video

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

Venezuela Violent Protest: Violent demonstrations have been seen in Venezuela. As per latest reports, Severe violence started began after the presidential elections. People are angry with Nicolás Maduro, who won the elections for the third consecutive time. People say that Nicolás Maduro has committed many frauds.