trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719554
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Vote Counting Underway in Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Pakistan Election Vote Counting 2024: After voting on Thursday, counting of votes is underway in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Imran Khan's party PTI has also given a big statement over Pakistan elections. Know in this report who has more chances to win between Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan.

All Videos

Know the significance of Gupt Navratri from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon04:20
Know the significance of Gupt Navratri from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon04:53
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Former cricketer Mohammad Aamir posts over Pakistan Elections
Play Icon01:05
Former cricketer Mohammad Aamir posts over Pakistan Elections
TOP 100 News: Haldwani Violence News | 09-02-2024
Play Icon04:59
TOP 100 News: Haldwani Violence News | 09-02-2024
Imran Khan's party PTI makes serious allegations over Pakistan Elections
Play Icon06:22
Imran Khan's party PTI makes serious allegations over Pakistan Elections

Trending Videos

Know the significance of Gupt Navratri from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:20
Know the significance of Gupt Navratri from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon4:53
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Former cricketer Mohammad Aamir posts over Pakistan Elections
play icon1:5
Former cricketer Mohammad Aamir posts over Pakistan Elections
TOP 100 News: Haldwani Violence News | 09-02-2024
play icon4:59
TOP 100 News: Haldwani Violence News | 09-02-2024
Imran Khan's party PTI makes serious allegations over Pakistan Elections
play icon6:22
Imran Khan's party PTI makes serious allegations over Pakistan Elections