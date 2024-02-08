trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718970
Voting today for general elections to be held in Pakistan today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 07:40 AM IST
Pakistan Elections 2024: Voting will be held today for general elections in Pakistan. The voting will start from 8 am and will continue till 5 pm. About 12.85 crore voters will vote and 5 thousand candidates are in the fray. It is being told that Nawaz Sharif has the upper hand in the elections. To know the news in detail, watch this report.

