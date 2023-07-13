trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634944
Wagner Group Surrenders 2000 Heavy Weapons To Russian Infantry, Prigozhin Still Missing

|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
The actions come amid continued uncertainty about the fate of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and the terms of a deal that ended the armed rebellion by offering amnesty.
