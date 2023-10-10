trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673289
War underway between Israel and Hamas! Know who is with whom?

Oct 10, 2023
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: Fierce fighting has been going on since Hamas's biggest attack on Israel in the early hours of Saturday. Israel has launched a counterattack and attacked hundreds of targets in the Gaza Strip area. Know in this report who will be with whom and who will prevail over whom?
Israel launches continuous attacks in Gaza Strip
play icon3:30
Israel launches continuous attacks in Gaza Strip
Israeli Army makes huge statement on Hamas Conflict
play icon1:45
Israeli Army makes huge statement on Hamas Conflict
Two Palestinian journalists killed in Israel's bombing in Gaza
play icon0:49
Two Palestinian journalists killed in Israel's bombing in Gaza
More than 900 Israeli citizens have died in the war against Hamas
play icon1:16
More than 900 Israeli citizens have died in the war against Hamas
UAE Warned that Israel will not be attacked from our soil
play icon0:56
UAE Warned that Israel will not be attacked from our soil

