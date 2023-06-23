NewsVideos
Watch: Pak PM snatches umbrella, woman officer gets drenched

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif has once again stirred controversy. A video of the leader went viral during the New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris. Sharif was seen snatching an umbrella away from a woman. To receive the Pakistani PM, a protocol officer was waiting for him with an umbrella.

