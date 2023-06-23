NewsVideos
WATCH: PM Modis Another AI Comment Receives Standing Ovation From U.S. Congress

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi scripted history on Thursday as he became the first Indian leader to address the joint session of the U.S. Congress twice.

