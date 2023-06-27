NewsVideos
Watch: Rescue Efforts Intensify As Towns Flood Across Chile | Climate Change | Environment

Jun 27, 2023
Heavy rainfall has battered Chile for days since June 21, resulting in floods, landslides and other disasters in many central and southern areas and leaving more than 400 people homeless and about 37,000 residents in the blackout. Watch the full story...

