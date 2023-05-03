NewsVideos
Watch the Moments When Drone Attacked The Kremlin Building in Russia

|Updated: May 03, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

