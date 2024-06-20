Advertisement
Watch visuals of Putin peeping from plane window

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Some visuals have recently emerged which will shock you. The are Putin's pictures, who was on a tour of North Korea and while returning from there, he was seen looking at Kim Jong through the plane window and saying BYE.. Not only this, he folded both his hands and made a fist gesture. Did. You would have never seen such a picture before at a diplomatic level..Putin was with Kim Jong and there Kim Jong has also given two dogs of a special breed to Putin while Putin gifted a car in which both the leaders drove

