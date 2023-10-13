trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674705
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from Gaza

|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Ground Report: Another big news related to Hamas-Israel war is coming out. American Special Forces are ready for rescue to rescue the civilians kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. So a bunker has been used in Gajapatti. Know every moment update related to the war in Zee News' ground report.
